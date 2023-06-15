A panel of three politicians will decide whether controversial plans to redevelop St Helier's waterfront are given the green light.

Normally, the decision of whether the recommendations of a Planning Inspector appointed to oversee a major application is made by Jersey's Environment Minister.

However, Deputy Jonathan Renouf has proposed putting the decision to a "Determining Panel" instead.

The Minister will still have a say in the final decision, along with his Assistant Minister, Deputy Hilary Jeune, and Trinity Constable Philip Le Sueur, who chairs the island's Planning Committee.

Deputies Jonathan Renouf, Hilary Jeune and Constable Philip Le Sueur will decide whether the waterfront redevelopment can go ahead. Credit: States Assembly

The Environment Minister said: "Using a panel of members to determine this significant application, rather than the minister alone, provides for more robust decision-making and better governance."

Jersey's planning laws allow for the minister to refer the decision to a wider panel when they consider the proposed development to be of significant public importance.

The proposed redevelopment of the southwest of St Helier includes plans for nearly 1,000 new homes, as well as shops and restaurants, an indoor swimming pool and a gym.

Deputy Renouf's report states: "This is the most significant masterplan in years due to its size/scale, the units and impact on the environment.

"It will see [a] fundamental change to a highly important part of the island, with an impact on all islanders."

