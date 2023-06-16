Prisoners in Jersey have put their artwork on display at a new exhibition that's opened at the Harbour Gallery.

The collection is called Inside Out and features paintings and drawings from 45 inmates of HM La Moye Prison.

The prisoners have been creating the gallery through art classes they take within La Moye's facilities.

They have set their own prices for some of the art which is available for members of the public to buy - with some of the proceeds going to a local charity.

Susie Richardson, the Prison Governor, says the exhibition will be a window into the prison for the public to engage with.

"There's so many important reasons for doing art in prison and so much evidence for it," says Susie.

"Having this exhibition in the community gives that opportunity to show the talent of prisoners in the community.

"We can so easily forget in an institution about the individuals, about their talents and about how they express who they are."

The exhibition is free for members of the public and is open until Sunday 25 June.