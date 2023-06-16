The way Jersey Met defines what a heatwave is has changed.

Before now, Jersey had to have more than five consecutive days, where the daily maximum temperature passes the average maximum temperature by five degrees to be classed as a heatwave.

The update now brings Jersey's classification in line with the UK and Guernsey.

A heatwave is defined as a period of at least three consecutive days, where the daily maximum air temperature reaches 28°C.

Since records began at the Maison St. Louis Observatory in 1894, there has been 26 recorded heatwaves - with 10 of those happening since 2000.

The longest heatwave that Jersey has experienced happened in July/August 1995 and July 1983, where the island saw six consecutive days with temperatures reaching 28°C.

Last summer, Jersey experiences three separate heatwave periods, with the most recent being in August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.