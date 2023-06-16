Jersey pledges £150,000 to Sudan conflict

Jersey has pledged £150,000 to provide aid to those affected by conflict in Sudan.

The heavy fighting has caused severe damage to infrastructure and left nearly 25 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

£75,000 from Jersey Overseas Aid will go to the United Nations' Refugee Agency, to provide essential support for neighbouring countries as the number of displaced people rises.

The other half of the donation will go to CARE International, who are operating from within Sudan and focusing on lifesaving operations.

Becki Curtis, working for the United Natinos Refugee Agency in Egypt, says that over 450,000 people have fled Sudan since 15 April - with other 215,000 seeking refuge in Egype.

She says: "Many new arrivals have faced long and difficult journeys and urgently need water, food, medical treatment, psycho-social support, and housing.

"Working with UNHCR to provide protection services and register new arrivals, it is clear that international assistance is vital to ensuring the safety of those fleeing Sudan.

"Jersey's generous contribution to the Appeal is greatly welcomed and will support frontline actors in delivering such essential, life-saving assistance."