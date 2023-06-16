Top politicians from across the British Isles gather in Jersey

Top politicians from around the British Isles are gathering in Jersey for a two day summit.

Ministers from the UK, Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands are at the 39th British Irish Council meeting - a forum which aims to foster positive relations and cooperation between the nations.

The discussions will focus on how to build green and affordable places to live, with a focus on the cost of housing and energy efficiency in construction.

Jersey and Guernsey's Chief Ministers will be attending.

Deputy Kristina Moore says: “We will be discussing a number of key policy areas which are relevant to us all, including the affordability of housing, energy efficiency in buildings, green energy such as our mission to support hydrogen power, and our future skills needs.

“The Summit also provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate all that is best in our beautiful Island and provide the Council with an opportunity to experience Jersey’s culture, cuisine, and hospitality.

"I am also especially pleased that members of the Jersey Youth Parliament will be involved in the summit."

It is the fifth time a British Irish Council summit has been held in Jersey.