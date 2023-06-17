Nine Channel Islanders named in King's Birthday Honours List

Play Brightcove video

Watch how the Channel Islands celebrated the King's official birthday and find out more about the nine local people who were included in His Majesty's Honours List

Nine Channel Islanders have been recognised for their hard work and community service by the King.

Five people from Jersey, three from Guernsey and one from Sark were named in King Charles III's first Official Birthday Honours List.

They include a Jersey medic, Guernsey's Bailiff and the head of Sark's Fire Service

The awards are given to those who have made "outstanding contributions" to society.

View a full list of the people honoured from both Bailiwicks below:

Jersey:

Jennifer Bridge MBE

Jennifer Bridge, MBE Credit: Jennifer Bridge

Jennifer Bridge has been awarded the MBE for services to the community as founder and chairperson of the Jersey Literary Festival.

She created the event to promote a love of the written and spoken word for everyone to enjoy.

Jason Hamon MBE KAM

Jason Hamon, MBE KAM Credit: ITV Channel

Jason Hamon is recognised with an MBE and KAM (King's Ambulance Service Medal) for services to the community after volunteering to give medical cover at many sports and community events.

Mr Hamon has worked for the States of Jersey Ambulance Service for more than 30 years, becoming Head of Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Operational Support.

Bill Harris MBE

Bill Harris, MBE Credit: Bill Harris

Bill Harris has been awarded the MBE for services to the Jersey community.

He has spent decades supporting sailing on-island, including one of the world's oldest regattas that takes place in Gorey each year.

Roy MacDonald, BEM

Roy MacDonald, BEM Credit: ITV Channel

Roy MacDonald receives the British Empire Medal for services to the community as a Senior Instructor of the Jersey Kenpo Karate Association.

Mr MacDonald started Kenpo in 1970 and currently teaches nearly 200 islanders of all ages.

Stuart Crossan RVM

Stuart Crossan, RVM Credit: ITV Channel

Stuart Crossan has been awarded the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for services to the Crown as Head Gardener at Jersey's Government House.

He has worked there for 26 years with six different Lieutenant-Governors.

Guernsey:

The Bailiff, Sir Richard McMahon

Sir Richard McMahon Credit: ITV Channel

Richard McMahon has been awarded a Knighthood for services to the Crown and community in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

Mr McMahon started as the Bailiff in 2020 during the Covid pandemic and became the first non-Guernsey-born person to take up the role.

He is a patron of more than 40 local charities and is involved in this summer's NatWest International Island Games that the island is hosting.

David Warr, OBE

David Warr, OBE Credit: David Warr

David Warr is recognised with an OBE for services to Guernsey's community.

Mr Warr has been volunteering for more than 30 years, helping sport and mental health charities.

He also co-founded the Guernsey Community Foundation in 2010, playing a key role in developing the group which has so far given £3 million to good causes.

Alan Gough, MBE

Alan Gough, MBE Credit: Alan Gough

Alan Gough has been awarded an MBE for services to music in Guernsey.

Mr Gough works closely with Guernsey's musical community, founding the Youth Jazz Orchestra in 1992 and the Guernsey Symphonic Winds in 2005.

He has also helped to raise money for local charities through concerts.

Sark:

Kevin Adams, BEM

Kevin Adams, BEM Credit: ITV Channel

Kevin Adams is recognised with the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Sark.

Mr Adams was born and raised in the island and became their Chief Fire Officer in 2008, after first volunteering for the service back in 1989.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...