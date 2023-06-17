Jersey's Triathlon will go ahead as planned after the government lifted 'no swimming' advice for St Aubin's Bay.

The warning was issued earlier this week due to problems with sewage being discharged into the sea from the Bellozanne Treatment Works.

Officials were concerned that potentially poor water quality could make people sick.

However, the latest samples taken across St Aubin's Bay on Friday 16 June have been rated as "excellent" and following other positive checks, the government say it is safe to swim in the sea.

“We now have a series of results stretching back to Tuesday, demonstrating that the quality of water in St Aubin’s Bay is excellent," Jersey's Environment Minister Jonathan Renouf explained.

"I'm pleased, particularly with the warm weather we’ve been having, that sea swimming can resume."

The island's Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet added that they will work together with the regulator to find out exactly what happened.

Jersey Triathlon posted on social media to thank competitors for their patience and said they are "pleased to announce we have the green light to go ahead with the swim".

