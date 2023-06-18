All commercial flights to and from the Channel Island of Alderney have been cancelled after reports of technical issues.

ITV News understands that both planes used by the airport's sole operator Aurigny are currently out of action with one away on routine scheduled maintenance and the other suffering technical problems.

All services between Alderney and its larger sister island of Guernsey have been cancelled since Saturday lunchtime (17 June) with every flight on Sunday and Monday morning also showing as unavailable.

Some of the cancellations shown on Guernsey Airport's arrivals board. Credit: Guernsey Airport website

Local politician Alex Snowdon posted on social media, saying the island "has been cut off without commercial plane service since Saturday morning".

"This is really impacting the community and businesses hard," he explained.

"Air passengers are arriving on little boats ... the two-plane model is too fragile, we need to explore a third plane or more air support to avoid this happening time and again."

It is a sentiment echoed by fellow Alderney States member Steve Roberts who believes that "a two-aircraft model is unworkable".

He added that engineers and Aurigny staff are working to restore the service.

ITV News has contacted Aurigny for comment.

