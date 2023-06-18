Jersey skate park a success, according to users

Nine out of ten people who use Jersey's new skatepark at Les Quennevais say it's a welcoming place.

The new £1.9 million skatepark opened in St Brelade in February, sparking a rise in the number of people wanting to take part in urban sports on the island.

More than 500 people responded to a recent survey, asking for feedback on the facilities.

The positive reviews were only brought down a few complaints of a lack of toilet facilities, drinking fountains and woodchips getting stuck in wheels, and the Government says it's planning to fix that.

The skatepark is fantastic, better than many parks we have been to in the UK and France. It has been amazing for the community and has given many kids and adults a space to do a sport they love! You cannot underestimate the mental health benefits this park has provided. Skate park user

Better and more toilet facilities are needed. More frequent toilet inspections would be welcomed. Drinking water fountains would be welcomed, especially as the weather warms. Skate park user

The skate park is absolutely fantastic; it is a great place for people of all ages and skill. Skate park user

Jersey's Assistant Sport Minister Lucy Stephenson said: "We have had such a positive response to the survey and it is so good to hear how much islanders of all ages and backgrounds are enjoying this new facility.

"We have taken onboard the feedback given and are working on improvements to the pavilion area next to the park and will shortly be releasing plans to replace the wood chippings.

"I have been truly inspired by the passion and enthusiasm of the skating community and I am now working with officers on plans for additional skating facilities, including pop-up street furniture and a St Helier skatepark."

