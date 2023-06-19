Canadian rock star Bryan Adams has publicly praised Jersey's decision to condemn the Faroe Islands' ancient tradition - the Grindadrap - which sees thousands of whales and dolphins slaughtered every year.

The 'Run To You' and 'Summer of '69' star posted on Twitter: "Full credit to the island of Jersey's parliament for speaking out against the Faroe Islands' mass whale and dolphin slaughter.

"Other parliaments and governments around the world should speak out against this senseless and unnecessary slaughter too."

Politicians in the States Assembly - Jersey's parliament - passed a proposition last week calling on the island's Chief Minister to write to the Faroe Islands' government to denounce the tradition.

Whales, dolphins and porpoises are beached, killed and butchered for their meat as part of the ritual which dates back to the 9th century.

Deputy Kristina Moore, Jersey's Chief Minister, abstained from the vote but confirmed she would carry out the Assembly's decision.

Adams has been a regular visitor to the Channel Islands over the years, having previously been spotted visiting friends in Jersey.

Both Jersey and the Faroe Islands are set to compete at the Island Games next month when the biennial sporting competition takes place in Guernsey.

