Ministers will have to officially respond to plans to scrap Jersey's daily flights which bring letters and parcels to the island, after a petition calling for them to be saved was signed more than 1,000 times.

Last month, Royal Mail and Jersey Post proposed cutting the flights in favour of receiving mail by boat instead.

While the change would reduce the island's carbon emissions, the postal operators admit it would mean post would take at least two days to travel between the island and the UK.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for the air mail services to be saved, arguing cancelling the flights would "disrupt our way of life, isolate businesses and dismantle critical air freight infrastructure."

The petition was started by Jersey businessman Christopher Bee, who runs OceanAir - the local firm which handles deliveries which are sent to the island by air.

He said Jersey's government should be able to intervene and protect the services, rather than laying the blame solely at Royal Mail's door.

Christopher Bee says Jersey Post is "prioritising their interests over those they serve" and called on the JCRA to intervene. Credit: ITV Channel

Mr Bee said: "It's been portrayed as a decision by Royal Mail, but the truth remains that this was an action incited by Jersey Post, prioritising their interests over those they are pledged to serve - the islanders of Jersey.

He added: "The situation is alarming and urgently calls for the intervention of the JCRA, the regulator, to act in the island's best interests.

"A mandate for next-day service obligation on Jersey Post for outgoing mail, akin to Ofcom's directive to Royal Mail, could effectively ensure parity and fairness in postal services across Jersey, Guernsey, and the UK."

Play Brightcove video

Deputy Kirsten Morel says a "practical solution" to preserve timely deliveries to Jersey is needed.

More than 1,000 people have signed the petition, meaning Jersey's government now has to respond.

The island's Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, previously told ITV News he doesn't hold out "a great deal of hope" the results of Royal Mail's consultation will change anything.

If the petition reaches 5,000 signatures, the issue will be debated in the States Assembly.

ITV News has contacted Jersey Post for a response.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...