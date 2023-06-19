Play Brightcove video

The politician in charge of Guernsey's planning decisions has admitted new 30-metre-high towers built as part of the multi-million-pound Grand Mare redevelopment were "taller than expected".

Deputy Victoria Oliver, the President of the Development and Planning Authority, told ITV News the controversial structures "looked like little square dots with numbers next to them" on the plans, and she had not realised how tall they would be.

She said: "I have to confess, I knew they would be tall but seeing some of the photos and having gone down there, I don't think I really expected what I actually see now."

The 17 new towers have been installed to form a safety net surrounding a new driving range being built at La Grande Mare resort.

Play Brightcove video

Deputy Oliver says the structures 'looked like little dots' on the plans

Castel residents say the new structures "look like something out of War of the Worlds" and "a terrible cost to the West Coast".

Another said: "It's devastating - not just for us as neighbours, but for anybody walking along the coast or looking at the viewpoints going up the Houmet. It's heartbreaking."

While residents have been meeting to discuss their options, there is little that can be done now permission is granted, but concerns were raised at parish level during the planning process.

Castel Douzenier Mark Dorey said: "When the Douzaine considered the plans... they raised their concerns with the DPA and of course, the planning authority still gave them permission and I think the DPA have let the island down by allowing such monstrosities to be put up in our parish."

The 30m-high structures will eventually form part of a safety net around a new driving range at La Grande Mare. Credit: ITV Channel

The owners of La Grande Mare say the pylons being installed are just the first step, and landscaping work is due to take place later in the year - with 10,000 trees and shrubs due to be planted around the new driving range.

A spokesperson for the resort said: "The pylons installed this week are the supports for the safety nets around the new driving range and are as per the planning permission.

"The heights of the nets have been determined by professional golf course designers based on the length and width of the driving range and on the elevations that regular golfers will achieve when using a range.

"The priority is to minimise the incidences of balls leaving La Grande Mare, therefore maximising the safety for all neighbouring properties."

Deputy Oliver told ITV News: "Unfortunately the pylons are, I can't deny, a blot. However, I keep saying hopefully the trees will mitigate a lot more of it.

"You will still probably see the top of some of them and it will take a number of years, but I know that through time, it will be better."

The La Grande Mare spokesperson added: "We appreciate that the pylons are currently very visible but ask for patience at this time as we are confident that once the project is complete, it will be a place for all islanders to enjoy and be proud of."

The resort says staff remain in "regular communication" with neighbours and members to keep them updated with progress and planned works.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...