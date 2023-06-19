Telecoms company Sure will be one step closer to acquiring its rival mobile operator, Airtel-Vodafone if politicians in Guernsey support plans put forward by the island's Economic Development Committee.

Due to the impact the proposed merger could have on Guernsey's consumers and telecoms infrastructure, the States will review the deal before it goes ahead.

The company says its acquisition of Airtel-Vodafone would "trigger significant investment" in the island's infrastructure - including the long-awaited rollout of 5G.

5G mobile networks require fewer masts to provide the same level of coverage, and Sure says if it was able to merge with Airtel-Vodafone, around a third of Guernsey's current masts could be removed.

Sure CEO Alistair Beak said the proposed takeover would be a "game-changer" for the island.

Company bosses are due to meet with politicians later this month to answer questions about the proposed merger.

Even if States Members in Guernsey approve the plans, Jersey's competition watchdog - the JCRA - would still need to give its approval.

