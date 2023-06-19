Guernsey tightens restrictions on importing knives through borders
More knives have been banned from being imported into Guernsey as the island's laws have been brought in line with those in the UK.
The island's Home Affairs Committee says a number of "sensible" changes have been made to ensure dangerous weapons cannot be brought into the bailiwick.
New types of knives - "zombie knives" and "cyclone knives" - have been added to the Guernsey Border Agency's list of offensive weapons.
The law has also been rewritten to include a broader definition of a "flick knife", meaning fewer bladed weapons will be allowed to be imported.
The Home Affairs Committee says while Guernsey is not obliged to follow UK restrictions, it decided this was a sensible approach to ensure no harmful or dangerous weapons can be brought into the bailiwick.
