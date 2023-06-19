More knives have been banned from being imported into Guernsey as the island's laws have been brought in line with those in the UK.

The island's Home Affairs Committee says a number of "sensible" changes have been made to ensure dangerous weapons cannot be brought into the bailiwick.

New types of knives - "zombie knives" and "cyclone knives" - have been added to the Guernsey Border Agency's list of offensive weapons.

The law has also been rewritten to include a broader definition of a "flick knife", meaning fewer bladed weapons will be allowed to be imported.

The Home Affairs Committee says while Guernsey is not obliged to follow UK restrictions, it decided this was a sensible approach to ensure no harmful or dangerous weapons can be brought into the bailiwick.

