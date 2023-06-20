Condor Ferries between the Channel Islands and Portsmouth will continue operating for the next 10 years after the company agreed a new deal with Portsmouth International Port.

The new agreement means freight and passengers will continue to travel between Portsmouth and the Channel Islands until 2033.

The south coast port supplies 95% of the islands' goods - including food, cars, and building materials.

The Commodore Clipper and Commodore Goodwill make regular trips to Portsmouth, and will soon be joined by the latest Condor vessel - the Condor Islander.

Condor’s CEO, John Napton, says: “We are naturally very pleased to conclude this agreement as it secures Condor’s priority services to the Islands from Portsmouth for the foreseeable future.”

Ian Palacio from Portsmouth International Port says: "With the port's excellent location right next to the UK's motorway network, we look forward to working closely with Condor Ferries to continue to boost trade and tourism between the UK and the Channel Islands."

