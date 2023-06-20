HSBC to permanently close 50% of Jersey branches

Two of 4 HSBC branches in Jersey will close permanently next year.

Customers have been informed that the Five Oaks and Halkett Street branches will shut, following the refurbishment of the one on King Street.

The Five Oaks branch will close in January 2024 and the Halkett Street branch in the following August.

The St Brelade branch will also shut its doors for 3 months at the end of 2024, while refurbishment works take place.

The King Street bank is currently closed until January while it undergoes a facelift.