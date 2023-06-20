A new safe space for the children of separated parents will open in Jersey from Sunday 2 July, replacing Milli's which is closing after 23 years.

The charity is closing its doors on Sunday 25 June, citing a lack of volunteers and having to comply with new regulations.

To replace the service, Centrepoint will start a new child contact centre on Sunday 2 July in order to support around 20 families who use Milli's every week.

The sessions will take place at Centrepoint's base at La Pouquelaye for the next 12 months, allowing separated families to come together in a safe, supervised environment.

The charity has been given £81,000 of government funding to establish the service, but points out it will remain independent from Jersey's government.

Jane Moy, Centrepoint's CEO said: "Our primary concern is for the wellbeing of children so establishing the centre will allow parents to continue to maintain a relationship with their child in the crucial early stages of family breakdown."

Sessions which previously took place at Springfield School organised through Milli's will now take place at Centrepoint. Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey's Children's Minister, Deputy Inna Gardiner said: “I know that many families rely on Milli’s Child Contact Centre to have valuable time with their child or children and it plays an important role in their lives.

"I am very pleased that Centrepoint will provide this service and I’d like to thank Milli’s for all the support they offered to children and families. It is especially important that the families who use this service will have continued access to a safe, welcoming, and independent service."

