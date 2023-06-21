Applications are open for one young islander passionate about sport to enjoy the opportunity of a lifetime and volunteer for the French civic service ahead of next year's Olympics in Paris.

The role is at the Departmental Olympic and Sports Committee of Ille-et-Vilaine in Brittany.

The successful candidate will help organise sporting events in the region from November this year until June 2024.

These will promote the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games within France in the lead up to the opening ceremonies.

Any islander aged between 18-25 can apply, but should have a strong passion for sport.

The chosen volunteer will be housed in a youth residence, and will receive an allowance of €489.59 per month.

They'll also need to apply for a long-stay French visa which costs €99.

Fluency in French is essential for the role.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...