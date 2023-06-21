Jersey's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have been cleared of misleading the States over the departure of top civil servant Suzanne Wylie.

Kristina Moore and Kirsten Morel had been under investigation by the Channel Islands' Commissioner for Standards after Deputy Morel told Jersey's parliament - the States Assembly - he was "not aware of" any impending civil service departures despite being told of Ms Wylie's decision to leave a week before it was announced.

He was responding to a question from his predecessor as Deputy Chief Minister, Lyndon Farnham, who asked: "if [Deputy Morel] was aware of any possible future resignations we could expect" during Questions Without Notice.

Deputy Kirsten Morel was standing in for the Chief Minister facing Questions Without Notice when the comments were made.

Following the comments, politicians alleged the ministers may have dodged the question or deliberately misled parliament.

Government ministers in Jersey have to adhere to a Code of Conduct, which states they will "always uphold the highest standards of propriety" and "be as open as possible".

Constable Karen Shenton-Stone, who chairs the Privileges and Procedures Committee, asked the Commissioner for Standards to investigate whether the ministers had breached the code.

Melissa McCullough, the Commissioner for Standards, set out the timeline of events surrounding the complaint:

Tuesday 14 March: Suzanne Wylie hands in her notice to the Chief Minister and Constable Andy Jehan, the chairman of the States Employment Board. Deputy Moore then told Deputy Morel of Ms Wylie's resignation in confidence.

Wednesday 15 March: Deputy Moore and Constable Jehan met with Ms Wylie.

Tuesday 21 March: The Chief Minister left a States sitting early to fly to London (for an engagement she agreed to on 10 March, before Ms Wylie's resignation) meaning Deputy Morel had to stand in as Deputy Chief Minister to field Questions Without Notice - including one from Deputy Lyndon Farnham on future civil service departures.

Wednesday 22 March: Ms Wylie's departure was confirmed by the government after the news was leaked by Deputy Farnham on Twitter.

Thursday 23 March: The Chief Minister incorrectly tells Scrutiny that Deputy Morel had not been aware of Ms Wylie's resignation until it was publicly announced on Wednesday 22 March.

Friday 24 March : Deputy Moore incorrectly tells reporters she had received confirmation of Ms Wylie's resignation on Wednesday 22 March.

Saturday 25 March : Deputy Morel becomes aware politicians believe he misled the assembly.

Monday 27 March: The Chief Minister publicly apologises and corrects the errors previously stated. Deputy Morel seeks advice from the Bailiff, who presides over the States. The Bailiff advises him he thought it was "objectively reasonable" for Deputy Morel to interpret Deputy Farnham's question as relating to the Health Department, rather than the government as a whole.

Tuesday 28 March : Deputy Morel emails all States Members explaining that his answer to Deputy Farnham related to the Health Department.

Friday 31 March: Ministers referred to the Commissioner for Standards.

In her report, Dr McCullough said there was a two-week delay before she could start her investigation "due to emails being blocked by the Government of Jersey's IT system".

She said her investigation found no evidence that either Deputies Moore or Morel deliberately misled the assembly, but said the investigation was in the public interest, given the inconsistencies in statements made by the Chief Minister.

The commissioner said: "Deputy Moore’s inconsistency surrounding who knew about the resignation of the CEO, when they knew about it and why the dates were misstated and Deputy Morel’s answer to the supplementary question during QWON created much speculation and confusion.

"Understandably, there were concerns raised by States Members and members of the public as to whether there was more to this story, such as deliberate obfuscation, avoidance and/or an intention to mislead or misinform the States Assembly."

