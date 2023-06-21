Tennis star Heather Watson has secured a wildcard spot at Wimbledon 2023.

The Guernsey player will take part in both the women's singles and doubles tournaments, with Harriet Dart as her partner.

She missed out on a spot in the quarter-final of last year's competition, losing 2-6 4-6 to 22-year-old Jule Niemeier.

Watson, ranked 145th in the world and sixth in Great Britain, was given a wildcard spot alongside nine other British male and female players.

The places are allocated to athletes whose world ranking is not high enough to automatically qualify for Wimbledon, and to those who have achieved success at past Championships.

The tournament starts at 11am on Monday 3 July and runs until Sunday 16 July.

