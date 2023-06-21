Islanders have until Friday 30 June to book a COVID-19 vaccine in Jersey, with appointments available until mid-July.

Bookings can be made on the government's website.

Vaccines will still be available to immunosuppressed people after this deadline.

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, says he's pleased the island is now in a position to wind down the vaccine programme.

He added: “I encourage those who haven’t yet had their spring booster if eligible, or their first and second doses, to do so before the offer is withdrawn.”

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in December 2020, more than 270,000 vaccines have been administered in Jersey.

81,052 islanders took at least one jab, the equivalent to 83.1% of the population.

More than 50% of people who were eligible for a booster have received it.

