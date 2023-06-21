Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson has been back to Jerbourg to meet Tim and her owner Maggie

An 85-year-old tortoise that went missing from Jerbourg has been found safe and well.

Thought to be Guernsey's oldest tortoise, Tim had been missing for five days before she was placed back into the garden she calls home.

Tim's owner, Maggie Talbot-Cull, says she is "thrilled" that her beloved pet has been returned to her.

The creature is enjoying a hearty meal as she was "starving", according to Maggie.

Tim lived through the Occupation and was only discovered to be a girl after 25 years. Credit: ITV Channel

Following her plea for Tim's return, Maggie says lots of people searched the area for the tortoise, including groups of tourists.

Maggie wants to find whoever found Tim and placed her back in the garden.

She says she is planning to donate to the GSPCA to show her appreciation for having Tim back where she belongs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...