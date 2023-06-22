Play Brightcove video

Jess Dunsdon puts your questions to Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore.

Today marks one year since islanders went to the polls in Jersey's 2022 general election, and what a year it's been...

A new King, a new hospital plan, unprecedented tragedy and the small matter of housing and cost of living crisis.

While we'd normally be the ones asking the questions - this time, we wanted to get you involved and allow islanders to put their concerns directly to Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore.

From traffic problems and tenant worries to wheelchair woes to what to do with Fort Regent - Jess Dunsdon put your questions to the island's top politician.

You can watch the full interview above, or listen to it by subscribing to Channelcast.

