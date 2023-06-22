A plane that will take vital equipment to aid the Titanic submarine rescue mission has landed in Jersey.

The USAF C17 arrived at Jersey Airport at approximately 5:20am today (22 June) and was loaded with specialised tools offered by Guernsey-based underwater research firm Magellan.

Tools include a lifting device with a 7,000m synthetic rope, designed for deep water operations and a remote-operated vehicle (ROV).

They have the capacity to raise items to the surface and can reach depths of up to 6,000 metres (the Titanic wreckage is 3,800 metres down).

The equipment was previously stuck in Jersey due to an issue importing the rescue gear into the USA.

The submersible craft, named the Titan, disappeared off the coast of Canada on Sunday with limited oxygen on board.

Five people have been confirmed to be on board the vessel, including Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Sulaiman Dawood, and British billionaire Hamish Harding.

The equipment was previously held on a lorry at New North Quay in St Helier, Jersey. Credit: Magellan

The US plane will also transport a workshop where the Magellan team will operate the tools, including cyber chairs and screens.

The entire Launch and Recovery System (LARS) weighs 28 tonnes and also contains a power distribution unit.

Ten members of Magellan's team will travel from Jersey to the search and rescue site with the equipment.

Another C17 is picking up a 10-tonne winch and nine-tonne rope from Scotland to aid the mission.

