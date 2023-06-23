Specialist deep-sea equipment due to be flown out by the US Air Force to assist in the search for the missing Titan sub has been stood down.

The Guernsey-based underwater research firm, Magellan, has been told its support is "no longer required" following the discovery of debris from the submersible craft off the coast of Canada.

Five people died in a "catastrophic implosion" as the vessel was touring the Titanic wreckage, according to US officials.

Magellan was asked by the vessel's operator, OceanGate, to assist in the deep-sea search and rescue operation - but delays in securing air transport and issues loading the remote-operated vehicle onto the plane meant it never happened.

In a statement, the firm said it is "deeply saddened by the news" of debris from the sub being discovered, adding: "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy."

Another C17 plane is due to land in Jersey this afternoon to take the remaining US Air Force crew and equipment back to base.

