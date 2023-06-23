Plans to reform Guernsey's education laws have been withdrawn after Deputies voiced their concerns about the changes.

The proposed legislation included giving more power to school leaders, making changes to home-schooling rules and bringing in fines for taking children on holiday during term time. The Education Committee says it "does not believe creating legislation on the assembly floor via so many amendments is good governance" and withdrew its proposals to avoid "unintended consequences" once drafted into law.

Committee president, Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, says she's hugely disappointed at the lack of engagement from States Members:

"This outcome is naturally very disappointing for the committee and all those stakeholders, and there are many, who engaged with us during the preparation of these proposals and were supportive of them.

"Nevertheless, it is clear that a significant number of States Members are concerned about elements of our proposals, and I of course respect the will of the assembly.

"After more than 50 years since the Law was last updated, it is to be expected that there has been nervousness about seeing what a modern progressive law should look like and how this could apply to Guernsey."

A States video promoting its plans to reform Guernsey's education law

Deputy Dudley-Owen added: "I am saddened that so many amendments were lodged by members who had no prior discussion with the committee before doing so.

"Many of these types of amendments have price tags attached and would lead to delay, matters that were not acknowledged or were blatantly ignored by those who brought the motions.

"I also cannot hide my disappointment that our attempts to engage with States Members throughout our time in office and in anticipation of this debate have been poorly attended."

She says despite their disappointment, the committee acknowledges concerns from politicians and chose to withdraw its plans - saying "our education system is too precious" to risk enacting a law that has not been fully planned out by officials and education experts.

The Deputy continued: "Our committee will now take a little time to reflect on the debate and carry out the necessary further work to bring back reworked proposals.

She said it is essential States members "don’t lose sight" of the need to introduce the new law quickly: "We will not let this hump in the road, albeit a big one, deter us from moving the education system forward for the benefit of our learners and the wider community."

Deputy Dudley-Owen concluded: "I am determined to deliver the draft proposals back to the Assembly before the end of term and working with colleagues to make sure this happens.

"We must continue our hard work of improving and strengthening education in Guernsey and striving towards an excellent provision all round."

