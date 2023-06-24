Play Brightcove video

Watch as the US Air Force C17 leaves Jersey to return to base

The remaining members of the US Air Force that stayed in Jersey left the island on Saturday morning to return to their base in Germany.

It comes after they were told that they no longer needed to fly out specialist deep-sea equipment to Canada to help search for a submersible that went missing last Sunday.

They had initially came to the island to load their aircraft with tools supplied by Guernsey-based underwater research firm, Magellan.

But its support was "no longer required" following the discovery of debris from the submersible craft off the coast of Canada.

Five people died in a "catastrophic implosion" as the vessel was touring the Titanic wreckage, according to US officials.

