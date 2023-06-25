Man, 23, dies during motorbike race on Five Mile Road

A motorbike rider has died following a crash during a race on Jersey's Five Mile Road.

The accident happened during a sprint organised by the Jersey Motorcycle and Light Car Club on Saturday 24 June.

Kieran Le Bail, 23, came off his bike near the sand dunes at the La Pulente end of the coastal route.

Jersey Police confirmed Mr Le Bail died as a result of his injuries, adding that officers are working with Deputy Viscount to compile a report into the collision.

