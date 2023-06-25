Play Brightcove video

Beers, bikes and bands were all on offer as islanders and visitors alike enjoyed Guernsey's Chaos Festival as it returned for the 18th time.

Situated on Pleinmont Point, it's hard to imagine a music event with a better view in the British Isles.

Despite the name, the three-day festival prides itself on being a family-friendly and environmentally-conscious occasion where people can relax to live music.

But it's not just the performances people can enjoy, motorbike-enthusiasts come from far and wide to admire each other's vehicles.

Jason Rostron from Greenman Motorcycle Club, the group that first established the festival, says it's a motor-lover's dream.

He says: "You've got old vintage bikes that the guy has had from new, and it's his pride and joy and it'll be passed down the family.

"You've got the latest pocket rockets from all over the world and you'll be amazed how much they cost out of the showroom but every bike here has a personal touch."

