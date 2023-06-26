A senior banking official has been named as Jersey's next top civil servant, taking over from Suzanne Wylie.

Dr Andrew McLaughlin will take on the role from 5 September, working under a secondment between the Government of Jersey and his current employer, NatWest, until May 2024.

He was one of 27 candidates to put themselves forward for the role of head of the island's public service.

In reaction to his new role, Dr McLaughlin said: “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve the community of Jersey for this next period. I will do my best to support the Chief Minister and her Government as they deliver their biggest priorities.

“I hope my leadership experience brings something new to the executive team and that I, in turn, can learn from colleagues who have dedicated their career to public service.”

The recruitment process hasn't been a straightforward one for Jersey's government after confusion over Ms Wylie's departure led to the Chief Minister and her deputy being accused of misleading the States Assembly and investigated by the Commissioner for Standards.

On the appointment of the new interim CEO, Jersey's Chief Minister and Chair of the States Employment Board, Deputy Kristina Moore said: “I am delighted that such a highly qualified and local candidate as Andrew has stepped up to lead Jersey’s public service.

“Andrew brings with him decades of strategic leadership experience across a number of sectors, and his personal and professional experience will be of direct benefit to the Government as we look to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and chart Jersey into a much more sustainable, prosperous, and community-focused future.

Mr McLaughlin has worked at the NatWest Group since 2005, including as an economist, communications director and chief executive.

On his social media profile, he describes himself as an "engaging senior leader who brings strategic focus, energy and commercial edge to a team."

He goes on to say he is "a creative thinker who can solve problems, build confidence and communicate with all stakeholders" - skills which will likely come in useful in his new role as the government's interim CEO.

Current CEO Suzanne Wylie will leave the role on 30 June, and Assistant Chief executive Tom Walker will hold responsibility until Andrew McLaughlin takes up the post in September.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: