A Jersey HIV expert is urging everyone to get tested for the condition as the number of people diagnosed nationally rises.

Dr Rajesh Hembrom is the island's first full-time sexual health consultant and has 16 years of experience in dealing with blood-borne viruses.

Free tests are being offered without the need for an appointment at the Sexual Health Clinic in Jersey's General Hospital between 8am and 4pm on Tuesday 27 June, which marks National HIV Testing Day.

"HIV does not discriminate and can affect anyone," Dr Hembrom explained.

"Testing is critical in helping end the HIV epidemic and gives individuals and communities the ability to promote health and prevent disease."

Dr Hembrom is also calling on other medical professionals to discuss HIV with their patients and offer tests to those who do not know their status.

"We all have an opportunity to be part of a generation that stops HIV and normalises testing," he added.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus or HIV is a disease that damages a person's immune system and makes them vulnerable to everyday infections.

107,000 The number of people estimated to be living with HIV in the UK.

5,000 Of this group, 5,000 people are believed to be undiagnosed.

There is currently no cure for HIV but if it is spotted early and treated, most people will not develop Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and can live a relatively normal life.

Getting medical help for the condition can also reduce the virus to undetectable levels, stopping it from being passed on to anyone else.

HIV can be transmitted during unprotected sex, by sharing needles or other injecting drug equipment, and from a mother to her baby during pregnancy.

To book a free and confidential HIV test outside of the drop-in session, call 01534 442856 between 8am and 9am on Monday to Friday or email S.H@gov.je

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: