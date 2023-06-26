Police are looking for witnesses after a man allegedly indecently exposed himself in a Jersey nightclub.

The man supposedly exposed himself on the dance floor at the Watersplash at St Ouen's Bay just after midnight on Sunday 25 June.

The man is described as having tattoos around his neck and was wearing cream-coloured shorts, a dark polo shirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch with Jersey Police on 01534 612612.

