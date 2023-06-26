A busy road in and out of St Helier is set to become one-way as part of a three-month trial.

The lower end of St John's Road is described as a "hot spot" for safety concerns, offering a "very poor" experience for people who don't use cars.

St Helier's Roads Committee and Jersey's Infrastructure Minister have approved the scheme, which will run between late August and December 2023.

Officials say the plans will make the roads safer for pedestrians, encourage people to use sustainable travel and create a more attractive environment.

Motorists will still be able to travel northbound from Cheapside, but vehicles heading towards town will have to drive down Westmount Road or Queen's Road instead.

Speed bumps will also be installed along Parade Road to reduce the speed of vehicles passing down it.

Vehicles won't be able to travel down St John's Road towards Cheapside during the trial. Credit: Government of Jersey

St Helier Constable, Simon Crowcroft, says: " The Parish of St Helier has been working with the Infrastructure Department to find a way of making the lower section of St John’s Road safer for its residents and the pedestrians who currently have to use narrow pavements with busy traffic on an exceptionally narrow section of main road.

"The St Helier Roads Committee supports the proposed trial this summer to make this section one way northbound (away from Cheapside). I hope this will allow us to see if we can together make St John’s Road a better walking environment and one which is safer for its residents."

He added that traffic levels before and during the trial will be monitored to assess any impacts on neighbouring roads in and out of town.

The plans go on display in St Helier's Town Hall on Thursday 29 June, with islanders given their chance to have their say in a consultation before a decision is made on whether the scheme should be made permanent.

