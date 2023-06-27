A sprinkler ban will come into force in Alderney next week.

From Tuesday 4 July, islanders cannot use outdoor sprinklers and the ban will remain in place until further notice.

Islanders can still continue to water gardens with watering cans and hosepipes.

Officials say the ban has been brought in after the island experienced a prolonged period of hot weather.

The General Services Committee want residents to conserve the island's water supply as they enter a period of drought.

Lin Maurice, who chairs the GSC, said: "Water is so precious especially in times of potential drought as we are experiencing right now, and I know that we will all work together to save as much water as we can."

Anyone who flouts the sprinkler ban risks being fined up to £5,000.

You can help to conserve water by restricting the use of hosepipes to early morning or in the evening during hot, dry weather.

