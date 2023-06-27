Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Kate Prout went out and about with Guernsey newest paw-trol

Guernsey's first-ever team of civil search dogs are being trained to work in the island.

Search Dogs Guernsey is a new not-for-profit initiative which will help with search efforts for missing pets.

The team of dogs include Labradors Henry and Louis, Spaniels Star, Lumi and Ramsey, Spaniel-cross Bella, German Shepherd Lycan, Cockapoo Archie, Zuchon Lola, and Australian Labradoodle Max.

The dogs will help to locate missing pets in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel

The search group has been set up by Anna Jane Brehaut and Sam Smillie who work at the GSPCA and respond to at least 200 callouts for lost dogs every year.

The pair hope that the group will be able to help with searches.

Anna Jane said: "Some dogs are gone for days if not weeks.

"I remember a few years ago it was a rescue and the GSPCA looked for her for three months, so we will definitely speed up the process for the family."

Anna Jane Brehaut, Search Dogs Guernsey Credit: ITV Channel

All ten handlers and their dogs received extensive training from a UK specialist team, including how to track scents.

Dog handler Kay Taylor said: "When you're actually searching for a dog, one of the things not to do is keep calling.

"When a dog goes into flight mode, it's not responding to the dog's name and it can be upsetting for the owner when it doesn't respond to the dog's name."

People in Guernsey who lose their dogs are asked to get in touch with the GSPCA.

