The Channel Islands' 5G network is set to be up and running by 2026, according to the technology company Ericcson.

The mast manufacturer has been chosen to supply JT's next-generation infrastructure in a deal said to be worth around £80 million.

The new network will offer faster and more secure mobile data, as well as improved voice quality during phone calls.

Work installing the new technology is set to begin later this year and be completed by 2026.

JT's CEO, Daragh McDermott, says it will be another technological "leap" for the islands: " As with the rollout of fibre, we need to stay ahead of the game and this programme will provide the transformation and leap in technology now required to meet the future demands of businesses and consumers."

Katherine Ainley, the CEO of Ericsson UK, added: "We are excited to be building a network of the future together for the Channel Islands.

"This will deliver leading connectivity and create a platform of innovation that will power new consumer and enterprise services, advance the digitalisation of industries and boost future economic growth."

