Most Jersey schools set to shut as teachers strike over pay and conditions
Most primary and secondary schools in Jersey will shut next Wednesday (5 July) as hundreds of teachers walk out in a row over pay and conditions.
Members of the National Education Union and NASUWT voted in favour of industrial action after rejecting a proposed 7.9% wage rise from the States Employment Board.
The strike is set to cause major disruption for parents with more than 25 schools so far announcing they are closing for the day.
The affected sites include Les Quennevais, Victoria College and Rouge Bouillon Primary.
A full list of school closures (last updated Wednesday 28 June):
Primary schools
d'Auvergne
First Tower
Grands Vaux
Grouville
Janvrin
La Moye
Les Landes
Mont à L’Abbé
Plat Douet
Rouge Bouillon
Samares
Springfield
St Clement's
St John's
St Lawrence
St Luke's
St Mary's
St Saviour's
Trinity
Victoria College Prep
Secondary Schools
Grainville
Haute Vallee
Hautlieu
Jersey College for Girls
Le Rocquier
Les Quennevais
Mont à L’Abbé
Victoria College
More information about school closures can be found on the Jersey Government website.
