Most primary and secondary schools in Jersey will shut next Wednesday (5 July) as hundreds of teachers walk out in a row over pay and conditions.

Members of the National Education Union and NASUWT voted in favour of industrial action after rejecting a proposed 7.9% wage rise from the States Employment Board.

The strike is set to cause major disruption for parents with more than 25 schools so far announcing they are closing for the day.

The affected sites include Les Quennevais, Victoria College and Rouge Bouillon Primary.

A full list of school closures (last updated Wednesday 28 June):

Primary schools

d'Auvergne

First Tower

Grands Vaux

Grouville

Janvrin

La Moye

Les Landes

​Mont à L’Abbé

Plat Douet

Rouge Bouillon

Samares

Springfield

St Clement's

St John's

St Lawrence

St Luke's

St Mary's

St Saviour's

Trinity

Victoria College Prep

Secondary Schools

Grainville

Haute Vallee

Hautlieu

Jersey College for Girls

Le Rocquier

Les Quennevais

Mont à L’Abbé

Victoria College

More information about school closures can be found on the Jersey Government website.

