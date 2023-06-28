Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson went along to brush up on her gardening skills

A Guernsey farm is encouraging islanders to become more sustainable with their gardening, as part of British Flower Week.

Jamblin Flower Farm uses insects as a form of organic pest control when preparing their crops.

Dee Sangan, who owns the farm, said: "We started this with the environment in mind, just to promote that people can grow pesticide-free in their own gardens."

"We're doing it here as a business and other people can do it - whatever scale you're at."

The farm is promoting a sustainable, pesticide-free way to garden. Credit: ITV Channel

He says that insects such as soldier beetles eat common garden pests such as aphids and also pollinate the flowers themselves:

"We encourage the predatory insects in and they deal with the pests for us."

The farm has grown from a small roadside stall only four years ago and is now supplying eight weddings this year - booked specifically by people who want their flowers sustainably sourced.

"It's a lot more serious than just doing the odd bouquet here and there and the odd posy", Dee said.

Insects that help control garden pests such as aphids are encouraged into the garden. Credit: ITV Channel

"Actually providing wedding flowers is amazing, it's someone's really special day. We only use what we grow here and touch wood so far it's been absolutely fine."

For British Flower Week, it is hoped islanders will take away the sustainable tips and use them to transform their own gardens, minimizing the impact on the planet.

