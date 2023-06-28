Jersey headteachers vote in favour of industrial action

Headteachers in Jersey have voted in favour of industrial action in the island's schools, but union bosses have decided against striking for now.

There was a 68% turnout of members of the school leaders’ union, the NAHT, with 86% of members voting in favour of strike action, while 98% supported action short of strike - including working to rule.

Union bosses decided against joining NEU members in striking on Wednesday 5 July, but would refuse to engage with government officers, answer calls or emails outside of contracted hours, or attend meetings unless they relate to safeguarding issues.

They will also not engage with any government requests or respond to calls and emails outside of core working hours.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT's general secretary, believes teachers have faced below-inflation pay settlements against a backdrop of unsustainable increasing workload.

“Our members have now said loud and clear that enough is enough," he said.

"Going out on strike is the last thing we want, but without decisive action by the government in Jersey to settle this dispute our members may be left with little choice if they are to secure a fair deal and protect children’s education now and in the future.”

