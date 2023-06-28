A man has been found guilty of multiple sexual offences against a child by Jersey's Royal Court.

Liverpool-born Paul Kelly, 56, was found guilty of 27 sexual offences including rape, gross indecency and indecent assault. He was also found guilty of grave and criminal assault.

During the trial, the court heard how Kelly found opportunities to abuse his victim, becoming increasingly violent.

Kelly was arrested in April 2022 and after investigations by police, was charged with the offences in September 2022.

Detective Constable Caroline Foord said: “This victim has shown an incredible level of courage and strength to come forward to the police after having experienced such appalling and distressing abuse over many years. We are very grateful to the victim, who has co-operated with all the necessary lines of enquiry, to bring this matter before the courts.

“The States of Jersey Police continue to work with key partners and advocacy services such as the SARC at Dewberry House, JAAR and the Jersey Women’s Refuge, to encourage victims of sexual crime to report such incidents."

Kelly has been found guilty of eight counts of rape, 12 counts of gross indecency with a child, seven counts of indecent assault and one count of grave and criminal assault.

He will be sentenced later this year.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: