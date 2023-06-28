Planned repairs to the Coronation Park water play area have been rescheduled to avoid clashing with a teachers' strike.

Many Jersey schools are expected to be affected as hundreds of school staff are walking out as part of a dispute with the government over pay and conditions.

A deep-clean was due to take place on Wednesday 5 July but will now take place a week later on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 instead.

It comes after more than 1,000 people formed a social media group to help keep track of repairs at the park, which has suffered numerous technical issues since it opened in 2022.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: