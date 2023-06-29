29 schools in the Channel Islands still have asbestos in their buildings, according to a Freedom of Information request submitted by ITV News.

The islands' governments confirmed that 16 schools in Guernsey and 13 in Jersey are affected.

16 Guernsey schools containing asbestos

13 Jersey schools containing asbestos

Asbestos was commonly used as building insulation up until the 1980s.

Before the material was banned in 2000, it was included in many products like boilers and pipes; car brakes and even floor tiles.Unless the material is disturbed or broken, it is not harmful to people, but when it is it can be toxic and cause several health problems.

Schools containing asbestos 🇬🇬 Bailiwick of Guernsey Amherst Primary – Infant & Junior

Castel Primary

Deslisles Hall

Forest Primary

Grammar School

Hautes Capelles Primary – Infant & Junior

Herm School

La Houguette Primary

La Mare de Carteret – Primary & High

Les Voies

Notre Dame du Rosaire

St Anne’s School

St Martins Primary

St Mary & St Michael Primary

Vale Primary – Infant & Junior

Vauvert Primary 🇯🇪 Jersey In 2018, the Government of Jersey revealed 22 education facilities had asbestos somewhere within their buildings. They were: Bel Royal

D'Hautree House

First Tower

Grainville

Highlands College

Janvrin

Jersey College Preparatory School

La Moye

Le Rocquier (gym only)

Les Landes

Les Quennevais

Mont a L'Abbe

Rouge Bouillon

Springfield

St Lawrence

St Luke's

St Mary's

St Peter's

St Saviour's

Trinity

Victoria College

Victoria College Preparatory When responding to a new request from ITV Channel five years later, Jersey's government confirmed that only 13 schools still have asbestos on site - however, it did not reveal which schools those were.

All schools in the Bailiwick of Guernsey were last surveyed for the material in 2000 and any high-risk removals took place until 2010.

All schools built after 2000 did not use any asbestos-related materials in their construction.

Officials want to reassure islanders that buildings are safe to use and pose no threat to health.

Stuart Mc Donald, Asbestos specialist

A representative for Jersey Property Holdings, the government company that owns States buildings, said: "The presence of asbestos in school buildings is something that is being managed and is not currently causing any safety issues.

"What it does mean is that if work is required in any of the affected areas, it has to be approached in a particular way (and indeed, before any work in any building of a particular age is conducted it must be preceded by a protocol to ensure that no asbestos carrying materials can be disturbed).

"The buildings are regularly monitored and parents should be assured there is no cause for concern."

