29 Channel Island schools still have asbestos within building
29 schools in the Channel Islands still have asbestos in their buildings, according to a Freedom of Information request submitted by ITV News.
The islands' governments confirmed that 16 schools in Guernsey and 13 in Jersey are affected.
Asbestos was commonly used as building insulation up until the 1980s.
Before the material was banned in 2000, it was included in many products like boilers and pipes; car brakes and even floor tiles.Unless the material is disturbed or broken, it is not harmful to people, but when it is it can be toxic and cause several health problems.
Schools containing asbestos
🇬🇬 Bailiwick of Guernsey
Amherst Primary – Infant & Junior
Castel Primary
Deslisles Hall
Forest Primary
Grammar School
Hautes Capelles Primary – Infant & Junior
Herm School
La Houguette Primary
La Mare de Carteret – Primary & High
Les Voies
Notre Dame du Rosaire
St Anne’s School
St Martins Primary
St Mary & St Michael Primary
Vale Primary – Infant & Junior
Vauvert Primary
🇯🇪 Jersey
In 2018, the Government of Jersey revealed 22 education facilities had asbestos somewhere within their buildings. They were:
Bel Royal
D'Hautree House
First Tower
Grainville
Highlands College
Janvrin
Jersey College Preparatory School
La Moye
Le Rocquier (gym only)
Les Landes
Les Quennevais
Mont a L'Abbe
Rouge Bouillon
Springfield
St Lawrence
St Luke's
St Mary's
St Peter's
St Saviour's
Trinity
Victoria College
Victoria College Preparatory
When responding to a new request from ITV Channel five years later, Jersey's government confirmed that only 13 schools still have asbestos on site - however, it did not reveal which schools those were.
All schools in the Bailiwick of Guernsey were last surveyed for the material in 2000 and any high-risk removals took place until 2010.
All schools built after 2000 did not use any asbestos-related materials in their construction.
Officials want to reassure islanders that buildings are safe to use and pose no threat to health.
Stuart Mc Donald, Asbestos specialist
A representative for Jersey Property Holdings, the government company that owns States buildings, said: "The presence of asbestos in school buildings is something that is being managed and is not currently causing any safety issues.
"What it does mean is that if work is required in any of the affected areas, it has to be approached in a particular way (and indeed, before any work in any building of a particular age is conducted it must be preceded by a protocol to ensure that no asbestos carrying materials can be disturbed).
"The buildings are regularly monitored and parents should be assured there is no cause for concern."
