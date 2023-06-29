Blue Islands is set to face competition on its route between Jersey and Birmingham next summer.

EasyJet has announced plans for a seasonal service three days a week from 1 April 2024.

Flights will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays - while the incumbent operator, Blue Islands, will continue its daily flights year-round.

EasyJet has said customers will be able to book flights on the route "in the near future".

Ports of Jersey’s Chief Executive, Matt Thomas, said: "This new route is a further boost to Jersey’s tourism sector and a welcome confirmation of EasyJet’s intention to continue developing traffic and tourism to Jersey.

"We are pleased that our five-year agreement, which sees EasyJet basing an aircraft in Jersey overnight is bearing fruit for islanders and for people wishing to visit our island."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: