A family of four has been rescued from a rocky reef off Jersey's north-east coast after a potential gas leak was detected in the hut they were staying in.

The RNLI's inshore lifeboat was called out to Les Ecrehous from St Catherine just after 1am on Thursday 29 June to bring them back to safety.

They had been alerted to the potentially unsafe levels of carbon monoxide by an alarm in the hut they were staying in.

Les Ecrehous are six miles off Jersey's shoreline and around eight miles from France.

All four people were safely brought back to Jersey without any injuries.

The RNLI says its crew arrived at the islands "with little natural light" and were able to bring the family back to Jersey in the early hours of the morning.

The lifesaving charity is reminding people of the importance of smoke and gas alarms, which help to prevent serious incidents from happening.

