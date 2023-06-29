Jersey Hemp is "considering taking legal action" against the UK and Jersey governments following a law that restricts them from exporting their cannabidiol oil (CBD) products to the UK.

Earlier this year, the island's Health Minister supported the UK government's view which treated them as "controlled substances and thus illegal in the United Kingdom".

The decision has led to Jersey Hemp having to stop exporting its products to the UK. In a statement, the company said: "The directive unfairly singles out Jersey Hemp, excluding them from importing their products into the UK market, while allowing non-licensed CBD products from around the world to freely enter the UK market".

It also said that "If CBD were truly illegal, the UK Home Office would logically ban the import and sale of all CBD products in the UK, rather than singling out Jersey Hemp."

Jersey Hemp has expressed anger that it's CBD products will be under import restrictions

The company statement said it has suffered financially as a result of the directive:

"If this decision is upheld, it would effectively render the entire CBD market in the UK illegal, proving detrimental to Jersey Hemp's viability as a business.

"Consequently, Jersey Hemp has already experienced significant financial repercussions, resulting in a redundancy process impacting over 50% of its staff."

Jersey Hemp was handed a license in 2019 to harvest and grow the hemp flower for use in CBD oil- a decision praised at the time by the then-Economic Development Minister, Lyndon Farnham.

