Around two-thirds of people who need fertility treatment in Jersey would have to borrow money to cover the cost, according to a new survey.

The findings from a study by local charity Tiny Seeds also show many feel forced to make choices between milestones such as getting on the housing ladder and paying for IVF cycles.

"We prioritised and spent the money for a deposit for a property on IVF," one respondent explained.

"With our ages now and the high cost of housing, I'm not sure we will ever afford a mortgage on island."

Another wrote, "I sold my flat to be able to afford fertility treatment and start a family. I am currently renting and my savings are almost at an end."

Unlike the UK where all women under 40 are offered three free cycles of IVF, Jersey only pays for the medication with the rest means-tested.

Couples must have a combined annual salary of no more than £40,795 to access further government financial support which the charity says is impracticable.

They would like to see Jersey move in line with the UK and other countries by offering more help across the board.

"The struggle to pay for IVF has been going on for a very long time now and change needs to happen," Operations manager of Tiny Seeds Chloé Fosse said.

"The emotional toil it takes, to then add the financial struggle as well, it's huge."

