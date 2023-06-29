Building work to create new facilities at Oakfield Sports Centre in Jersey is set to begin in October 2023, after delays caused by the collapse of building firm Camerons.

Plans to build a new multi-purpose sports hall and studios were approved in February 2022, but work never commenced after the government's main contractor ceased trading.

The Infrastructure Department is now on the hunt for a new company to take on the civil engineering and building work for the project, putting the contract out to tender.

Jersey's assistant minister responsible for sport, Deputy Lucy Stephenson, said: " The Oakfield sports centre will provide new sports hall facilities for a multitude of sports that will benefit both the local community, Highlands College and Hautlieu school.

“It will include a dedicated gymnastics centre, martial arts dojos and indoor sports court (for sports such as netball, basketball, volleyball and badminton), alongside the already provided 3G sports pitch that was completed in 2022.

“The project is a significant investment in sports facilities and will allow us to replace the space currently provided in Fort Regent, and provide sports users, clubs and associations which a much-needed upgrade in our offer."

It is hoped a contractor will be appointed in time for work to commence in October 2023 and work is due to be completed by the end of 2024.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: