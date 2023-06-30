A former pupil has pleaded guilty to terrorism offences after being accused of plotting a flamethrower attack on Les Quennevais School in Jersey.

Daniel McMillan, 26, appeared in the island's Royal Court this morning via video link, charged with possessing articles for a terrorist purpose.

He also admitted to one count of possessing documents with information likely to be useful in terrorism, and another of using threatening or abusive language.

A request for a psychiatric report will be considered ahead of McMillan's next court appearance on Friday 7 July.

He remains in police custody.

