The Guernsey department store Creasey's will begin a £10 million expansion of its High Street premises next month.

The work will involve connecting their existing store to the nearby former HSBC bank.

In a statement, the retailer said the project will allow it "to bring in more brands and choice to its customers, as well as creating new job opportunities."

Plans for the multi-million-pound expansion were originally approved in 2020 but building work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main contractor, Rihoy & Son, will be on site from Monday 3 July, with scaffolding set to go up after the end of the Island Games.

Store director, Jonathan Creasey said: "Covid was a black cloud over retail, which created serious doubts about the viability of such a significant multi-million-pound project."

"However, as a locally owned family business, we’re committed to doing as much as we can to ensure the continued vibrancy of Guernsey’s High Street which has been at the heart of our business since 1899", he added.

The project is expected to take three years to be fully completed.

