Big online retailers like Amazon, eBay and Very that have a turnover of more than £300,000 started adding a 5% goods and services tax (GST) to all Jersey orders from Saturday 1 July.

The so-called "de minimus" level - the maximum value items can cost before they are stopped at the border and GST has to be paid - has also been reduced from £135 to just £60.

This affects smaller online retailers and means the items will need to be cleared through customs unless GST has already been applied by the retailer.

On the change, Carl Walker, who chairs the Consumer Council, said: "Islanders have been made aware that the de minimus level or online threshold is coming down from £135 to £60 on 1 July."

"But what consumers and islanders don't seem to have been made aware of is that on some of these larger online retailers, they're going to be paying GST on items that cost less than that."

Many people in Jersey shop for bargains online to try and get the best deals, reducing demand for high street retailers.

But the island's Chief Minister said the changes will level the playing field: "We understand that the cost of living is a major issue for islanders, but also there has been criticism from retailers who have felt that the current situation is making their position in terms of competition and pricing really difficult."

